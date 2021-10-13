Huckberry Has The Waxed Trucker Jacket You Need To Own This Fall

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are getting deep into the Fall season and that means we need to have the right clothing in our lives. One of the most important we can have is a good ole jacket. Something lightweight but insulated to throw on to keep the Autumn breeze at bay. Which is where the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket comes in.

Huckberry is one of the best brands you can work with when it comes to getting clothing that is made to last. The CLothing you can wear outside that won’t let you down. And the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is a perfect example of that. We know since we tried it out ourselves.

Throwing this Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket on is a dream. For one, it’s pretty damn comfortable. Secondly, it looks great so there’s no worry about it not matching up with our look. And it’s so perfect for the Fall that you won’t feel out of sorts at night when the breeze picks up.

All of that is due to the high quality of craft you can expect from this brand. Using Martexin waxed sailcloth 100% polyester striped blanket lining, you get a coat that captures the eye this well and that keeps ever many wearing one so perfectly at ease this Fall. We’ve been quite happy having this in our lives this season.

So if you’re looking for a new coat to add to your life with the Fall still in the early stages, you should pick up the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket right now. It’s one of the best sellers at Huckberry so you should act now. You won’t regret it when you’re out and about this Fall.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket ($268) at Huckberry

