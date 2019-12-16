Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop Sale—10% Off Sitewide Ends Today

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket GET IT!

We’ve been all over this amazing jacket since Day One; there was no way it wasn’t going front-and-center in the HBxMJ Shop. Constructed with a waxed and weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth, it’s lined collar-to-cuff with a soft, striped blanket flannel. Like selvage denim or tanned leather, the waxed cotton only get better with age.

And unlike most of the other Waxed Truckers on the market, it’s soft and ready-to-wear right out of the box. The perfect three-season jacket, it’s great over a t-shirt on chilly spring or fall evenings or topping off a hoodie when the temps really plunge.

Best of all, it’s available in nine cool colors. But hurry—sizes in each color are running low.

Give It: Save 10% on the Flint And Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket ($216; was $240) at the Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!