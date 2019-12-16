Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop Sale—10% Off Sitewide Ends Today

Proof 72-Hour Merino Sweater GET IT!

The tried-and-trusty sweater has finally received its 21st century upgrade. The innovative design is possible because of the world’s first garment printing machine, which eliminates thick, bulky seams and adds a waffle knit texture that’s luxuriously breathable but still cozy. Built from a recycled polyester and merino wool blend for a soft, non-irritating wear with built-in stretch that retains its shape wash after wash.

A remarkably soft, surprisingly durable, and stylishly versatile top layer that makes daily commutes and evening walks equally seamless. It’s excellent for layering when colder and wearing with just a shirt when it’s mild.

Give It: Save 10% on the Proof 72-Hour Merino Sweater ($178; was $198) at the Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!