Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop Sale—10% Off Sitewide Ends Today

Rhodes Footwear Dean Boot GET IT!

Available in seven rustic, rugged shades of brown, the Dean sports a superb combination of durable construction and all-day comfort. The calf leather will age with a handsome patina that makes them more uniquely yours with each mile. Premium materials, best-in-class craftsmanship, fully resoleable—this is a pair of boots you can depend on for a lifetime of service.

When the miles take their toll, Blake construction means a cobbler will make short work of replacing the sole. You’ll be back in your favorite everyday boots in no time.

Give It: Save 10% on the Rhodes Footwear Dean Boot ($189; was $220) at the Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop today

