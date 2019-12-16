Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop Sale—10% Off Sitewide Ends Today

Schnee’s Montana II TT GET IT!

Schnee’s is a Montana institution that’s been outfitting outdoorsmen with handmade boots since 1946. Originally made for ranchers to wear during winter chores, the Montana II TT are at the intersection of a rugged cowboy boot and a waterproof duck boot. They’re built from oil-tanned top grain leather and finished with tire tread soles for excellent traction.

The duck boot-style base is completely waterproof and locks out the cold and wet, thanks to a full-length, wraparound hook-and-loop closure. And it’s well insulated for freezing temperatures. These boots were already on sale; take an additional 10 percent off if you buy them today.

Give It: Save 32% on Schnee’s Montana II TT ($162; was $239) at the Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop today

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!