Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop Sale—10% Off Sitewide Ends Today

Todd Snyder x Champion Polartec Sherpa Hoodie GET IT!

One of our favorite style collabs is prominently featured at the Huckberry x Mens Journal Shop for the simple reason that the fleece pullover is one cold-weather essential that’s impossible to deny. Todd Snyder’s quality, heritage, and precision come to fruition in every stitch, while his collaboration with Champion brings vintage athletic wear back to the main stage.

Crafted from warm, nearly weightless Polartec sherpa fleece, this pullover comes in rustic brown or basic black. And the kangaroo front pocket keeps hands toasty in all weather.

Give It: Save 10% on the Todd Snyder x Champion Polartec Sherpa Hoodie ($169; was $188) at the Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop

