



The Gift of Time

During the holidays, we put a lot of focus on time. After all, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. But how frequently do we stop to think about time itself—the importance of seconds, minutes, hours—and how we spend them? We take time off from work to spend time with loved ones and we spend too much time searching and shopping for the perfect holiday gift. BOSS offers an incredible collection of watches that will help you save valuable time this holiday season and help cross off every guy on your list (but it’s up to you to decide who is naughty or nice).

BOSS’ new timepieces, known simply as The Collection, offer an opportunity to give truly meaningful gifts this holiday. These watches perfectly combine style and performance, allowing the modern man to shift easily from day to night, from boardroom to ballroom, from office to oceanside.

The Collection includes three statement-making timepieces inspired by open skies, urban streets, and broad horizons. Each piece is an invitation to the guy in your life to write his own story which starts with a thoughtful gift from you.

Designed around the needs of the modern wayfarer, this versatile timepiece will prove a constant and sturdy companion for the adventurer in your life—no matter where their wanderlust takes them. The ultimate marriage of function and style, the Nomad features dual-time and date functions, a rotating reflector ring with 24 global city codes, a world timer and GMT functionality—not to mention a unique, engraved globe illustration on the case back.

Inspired by the wild blue yonder, the Aero brings a sense of endless possibility into any traveler’s wardrobe. Crafted with pilots in mind, the Aero’s fearless design features an engraved airplane design on the case back, a stainless steel case and a black sunray dial.

A timepiece that calls to mind the ocean’s endless sense of adventure, the Vela proves the perfect marriage of technology and possibility. Here is a true seafarer’s watch, with an engraved case back featuring a unique wave design. And the unidirectional dive bezel ensures the wearer is fully in control of the time he spends underwater.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!