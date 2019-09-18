Hurry! All Levi’s Jeans On Sale Right Now at Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Nothing says “autumn is here” like your favorite pair of Levi’s. The legendary San Francisco denim company holds a special place in our wardrobes because Levi’s are such a personal thing. Everything Levi’s makes, especially its jeans, works in to become like a second skin. They become part of us. Our go-to. An old friend. A trusted ally. And right now all Levi’s jeans are on sale—just in time for fall.

Whether you like the slim fit of the 511s, the straight-leg 514s, the relaxed feel of 550s, or the iconic cut of the original 501s, right now you can get them all on sale at Macy’s. All the washes, all the fades, all the colors, all the styles—all the Levi’s are on sale. But only until September 22. So hurry.

Trends come and go, but Levi’s endure. They wear and fade perfectly, and they’re tough. They handle every job, every outing, every excursion with aplomb. Our Levi’s rise to meet every challenge. And for this, Levi’s is one of those heritage brands we love and trust.

And they go with anything. Pair them with boots, sneakers, flip-flops—Levi’s adapt to every outfit and every occasion. Tuck in a dress shirt and throw over a sport coat or suit jacket, and you’re stylin’. With a Henley and a pair of work boots, you’re ready to go to work and tackle any chore. And with a pair of Vans, they’re ready for a hang around the bonfire at the beach.

Alas, even Levi’s wear out—usually after years of abuse. If you’re ready for a brand new pair of Levi’s, get over to Macy’s today and take advantage of this massive sale. Here are a few of our favorites.

Levi’s 501 Original Fit Non-Stretch Jeans

The one that started it all. The iconic straight fit with signature button fly, the 501 Jean from Levi’s ($50; was $60) sits at the waist and is cut regular through the thigh with a straight leg. Are these the toughest, most comfortable jeans ever made? We’d have to agree. They’re available in a multitude of sizes—even Big & Tall—and in a variety of washes, from various fades to pure white. And they’re all on sale.

Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans

A modern slim with room to move, the 511 Slim Fit Jeans ($60; was $70) are a classic since right now. These jeans sit below the waist with a slim leg from hip to ankle. They’re available in 12 washes and colors, including black and white, in nearly 40 waist and inseam size combinations. And they’re high-tech these days; cut with elastane for a bit of comfortable stretch.

Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans

One of Levi’s most popular straight fits, the 505 Regular Fit Jeans ($50; was $60) are great for guys of all body types. With a classic straight leg style, they’re cut to sit at the waist, and roomy and comfortable throughout the seat and thigh. There are 17 colors and washes on sale at Macy’s right now, including stonewash, amber, brown, black, and grey. If you work hard on the job site all day long, these are the Levi’s for you.

Levi’s 501 Stretch Jeans

Levi’s updated its icon by adding a touch of elastane, so they’re even more comfortable than the original because they stretch to move with you. The 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans ($50; was $60) are available in a multitude of colors and sizes, including Big & Tall. Get them in black and shake up your wardrobe. Plus, you’ll get a dark-washed pair of jeans so comfortable and versatile you can wear them for days on end—and no one’s the wiser.

So which Levi’s are speaking to you? there are a bunch more styles, colors, and washes on sale at Macy’s—far too many to list here. So get over to macys.com today and select your favorite Levi’s. But choose carefully, because you know these jeans will last for years to come.

Get It: See the full collection of Levi’s jeans on sale at Macy’s through 9/22

