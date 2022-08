Shak Lite Jacket GET IT!

It’s gonna start getting chilly out there and when you leave the house, you’re going to want this jacket on you. Not too heavy that it’ll make you sweat, it’s well insulated enough to keep the fall breeze away from you. And it looks pretty damn good too. We loved getting this in our closest and so will you.

Get It: Pick up the Shak Lite Jacket ($240) at Ibex

