Iconic Luxury Watches to Gift This Holiday Season

The holidays are the perfect time to splurge on a luxury timepiece for yourself—or someone you love. The best watches to gift should be iconic and timeless. After all, watches are the ultimate style accessory. Fancy dinners, a day at the office, weekend adventures—there’s a watch to match every occasion (and many timepieces look sharp no matter what outfit you’re sporting). If you’ve been walking around with bare wrists lately, now’s the time to change that.

Below, we’ve rounded up four high-quality, stylish watches from renowned watchmakers like Tudor, Brietling, and Blancpain. If you’re looking to punch up your wardrobe this season, these are the best watches to gift.

Luxury Watches to Gift This Holiday Season

1. Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze

We recently featured the Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze as one of our Watches of the Week, and it’s an eye-catching take on a classic model. The Black Bay Fifty-Eight line is inspired by Tudor dive watches of the ’50s and ’60s, and the modern watches include aesthetic hallmarks, like the iconic “snowflake” hand design, found on midcentury Tudor divers. In addition to a robust automatic movement, this particular version gets upgraded with a unique aluminum-bronze alloy (the same stuff used to make ship propellers) that will develop a unique patina over time.

[$4,525; tudorwatch.com]

2. Blancpain Villeret Quantième Complet

This is a watch that’ll definitely turn heads. While many timepieces settle for a simple date window, the Quantième Complet includes windows for the month and day and a separate hand that indicates the date along the inner ring of the dial—a helpful feature and a testament to intricate watchmaking. Just above the six o’clock position, a curved window displays illustrations of the different phases of the moon, which Blancpain included as a whimsical reference to the ties between watchmaking and astronomy. With its slim, polished steel case, polished silver numerals and hands, and sleek alligator leather strap, the Quantième Complet makes an ideal dress watch.

[$13,200; Blacpain Boutique, 697 Fifth Avenue, NYC or blancpain.com]

3. Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 American Airlines

Breitling is known for its pilot’s watches, and this limited-edition Navitimer is a special tribute to flying. It’s designed to honor American Airlines and celebrate the golden era of commercial aviation (before excessive baggage fees and tiny seats made commercial flying a chore). With its concentric rings of numerals and triple sub-dials, the dial belies the watch’s utilitarian roots—it includes everything from a chronograph function to a slide rule. While you likely won’t use it to solve math problems, the Navitimer serves up plenty of style: The bold red, white, and blue color scheme references American’s corporate colors and really makes the watch stand out on the wrist. With its automatic movement and 70-hour power reserve, it should be a reliable timekeeper through all your travels.

[$8,650; breitling.com]

4. Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rose Gold

Zenith introduced the Chronomaster Sport in early 2021, and it was a remarkable achievement: Thanks to its high-frequency “El Primero” movement, the timepiece includes a chronograph function that’s accurate to one-tenth of a second. Zenith doubled down with the release of this version, which features a 41mm case made from 18-karat rose gold. It’s paired with a sleek black ceramic bezel (engraved with one-tenth of a second markings, naturally), and a black calfskin strap. With its two-tone colorway and high-performance timekeeping, this watch definitely stands out from the pack.

[$19,900; zenithwatches.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!