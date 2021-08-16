Improve Your Sock Drawer With The Selections From Loops & Wales

Copper Defense Active Low Cut Socks 3 Pairs GET IT!

For you active fellas out there, you need socks that can handle the rigors of a workout and ideally prevent themselves from stinking up a storm. Well these socks can do both like champs, using all-natural copper ion odor prevention to keep those socks as fresh as possible.

Get It: Pick up the Copper Defense Active Low Cut Socks 3 Pairs ($13) at Loops & Wales

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!