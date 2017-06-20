In Praise of the Summer Slip-On





Summer is the ideal time to kick off those lace-ups and slip into some slip-ons. While we love our white Vans, they’re just not appropriate for every occasion (especially once they get a little too worn-in). Rivieras, a French shoe brand launched in 2009 by Fabrizio Corveddu and Dan Amzallag, produces some of our favorites in comfortable summer slip-on shoes.

Rivieras has taken the classic Mediterranean espadrille, which traditionally have canvas uppers and a rope sole — and can sometimes look as if you’re wearing burlap sacks on your feet — and updated the style, making them sleeker in profile and more comfortable. They have a soft terrycloth lining and sheepskin inner sole, with more support in the footbed. But like the more traditional version, they also breathe well, making them perfect for the summer heat. They’re made in Spain and come in a variety of materials and styles.

We especially like the Montecristi (above), which is woven from natural raffia that comes from a type of palm tree and is the same material used for traditional Panama hats. It features black grosgrain piping and a natural gum outsole. You can pick a pair up at Huckberry right now for $90 (down from $110).

Another pair we have our eyes on is the cream cotton Classic (below) that has a mesh front panel and canvas back. They’re clean in both color and design, and perfectly nail the casual/dressy balance certain summer parties require. Pick them up at Mr Porter for $75.

So slip on a pair of Rivieras and you may just feel like you’re strolling the beach at Cannes, even if you’re just hanging out at a backyard barbecue.