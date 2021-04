Mortal Kombat Jam Scorpion Vs Sub-Zero Tee Shirt GET IT!

Most of us grew up playing Mortal Kombat. And with the new movie coming out soon, there’s no better time than now to pick up this shirt that brings us back to those days sitting around the tube with friends trying to figure out how to rip spines out.

Get It: Pick up the Mortal Kombat Jam Scorpion Vs Sub-Zero Tee Shirt ($32) at Homage

