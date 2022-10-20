Insulate Yourself in Comfort This Season With The New Aktivator Jacket From KÜHL

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are officially in the cold weather season, folks. October is halfway over and the days are gonna get shorter as the temps keep getting lower. Anytime we need to leave the house, be it for work or play, we need to be outfitted with the right clothing that will help keep us warm and toasty out there.

There are a lot of options for you out there if you’re in the market for new gear. So much so that it’s a little difficult trying to whittle all the options down so you can make a choice. It’s not always easy finding apparel that adapts and changes with you (and the weather). But the design team at KÜHL had a light bulb moment (with the personal support of KÜHL founder). They came together and said, what if we purposefully build a jacket that adapts, so when conditions change, you don’t have to? Let’s introduce you to your new go-to: the Aktivator Jacket from KÜHL.

KÜHL is a brand that designs apparel for those that live life on the go. The last few years have shown the team that adaptability is key in all aspects of life. So they came up with a great solution for outerwear that can change with both the various conditions of the day, as well as your activities of the day.

The Aktivator Jacket is thoughtfully designed to include stretch fabrics, inside and out, so you can move freely from hikes in the woods, to trips to the store and everything between. The design team also incorporated three different weights of insulation, specifically determined through thermal body mapping. Those areas can regulate how much heat the body gets, right when the body needs it. And while it shouldn’t be a surprise that outerwear that regulates body heat can breathe, but boy can this jacket breathe. It offers a comfortable fit, all day long. You can wear it on its own, or as a mid-layer when the temps get really brutal.

Maybe most important for any outerwear that is made to be worn out and about in rough conditions is the fact that this jacket is incredibly durable. The design of this piece was meticulous, making sure that the life cycle of the product would be long. So when you pick this up, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

Also, it doesn’t hurt that the Aktivator Jacket is a great-looking piece of outdoor fashion. Think mountain casual lifestyle. You may be more focused on functionality over style, but what if you didn’t have to compromise? No matter which of the 4 colorways (Blackout, Seaglass, Carbon and Olive) you choose, this jacket is ready for anything you throw at it, from town to trail.

Before the cold weather season completely overtakes us, you should pick up the Aktivator Jacket from KÜHL. It’s tailor-made to make sure you are warm yet comfortable no matter what variances in temps you encounter during the day. Roll through the rest of the Fall and Winter feeling completely cozy in the Aktivator Jacket.

