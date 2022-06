Goodyear Welted Suede Oxford Toe Cap Shoes GET IT!

There’s nothing like a new pair of shoes. Kit him out with a classic that goes with everything – the mighty Oxford shoe. Seriously sophisticated, treat him to something he wouldn’t normally pick like the a fine suede finish.

Get It: Pick up the Goodyear Welted Suede Oxford Toe Cap Shoes ($249) at Charles Tyrwhitt

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!