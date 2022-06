Ultimate Suit GET IT!

Go all out for the ultimate dad with the ultimate suit. Ensure he looks his best at all those sharp events with a two-piece that does it all. Woven from 100% Merino wool, it’s exceptionally durable and has natural stretch for extra comfort, so dad can look good and feel good.

Get It: Pick up the Ultimate Suit ($549) at Charles Tyrwhitt

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!