It’s The Most Wonderful Time For Some Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Christmas Decorations Stripes Sweater GET IT!

Sometimes, you just need an old school choice. No irony, just the garish aesthetic with good ole fashion Christmas iconography. It’s a good sweater and a good example of what people mean when they say ugly Christmas sweater.

Get It: Pick up the Christmas Decorations Stripes Sweater ($23) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!