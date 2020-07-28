Jack Freestone Wears These Cariuma Sneakers For A Reason

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to style options, you can’t go wrong with looking to the rich and famous for inspiration. If it works for them, why can’t it work for you? And when you see that Jack Freestone is wearing the OCA Low Top Shadow Blue Stripe Canvas Sneakers from Cariuma, you should take notice.

Sneakers need to be comfortable first and foremost. Otherwise, why are you even wearing them? Might as well be wearing dress shoes if you wanna be uncomfortable. And the OCA Low Top Shadow Blue Stripe Canvas Sneakers are very comfortable.

Comfort comes from the raw rubber used for the soles of the OCA Low Top Shadow Blue Stripe Canvas Sneakers. You can stand up in them all done long with no worries about any strain on your feet. And the cotton canvas used for the outer of the shoes will sit comfortably on your feet and breathe really well in the heat.

It doesn’t hurt when your shoes are appealing to the eye. Lucky for you that the OCA Low Top Shadow Blue Stripe Canvas Sneakers are really good looking. No matter what color you choose, they will look good as part of your summer outfit. The Shadow Blue color in particular looks striking in the summer sun.

All of this comfort and style for you while helping out the environment. That’s right. These OCA Low Top Shadow Blue Stripe Canvas Sneakers are made in an environmentally sound way with natural materials and shipped safely. Instead of going for shoes with no regard for the world, you can do good for the world here.

There’s never a bad time to pick up a new pair of Cariuma Sneakers. Especially when you see that someone like Jack Freestone is rocking the OCA Low Top Shadow Blue Stripe Canvas Sneakers. So pick up a pair right now and enjoy the rest of the summer in style and comfort.

Get It: Pick up the OCA Low Top Shadow Blue Stripe Canvas Sneakers ($79) at Cariuma

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!