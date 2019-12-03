



Ever since Cartier produced the first one back in 1904, pilot watches have evolved from a utilitarian cockpit essential into a rugged and stylish accessory.

They were some of the first wristwatches ever made, and were built to meet the needs of aviators with specific complications like chronographs and tachymeters. Well over a century later, pilot watches are still going strong. For proof, look no further than the new The Jack Mason x Taylor Stitch Aviator Multi‑Scale Chronograph . A collaboration between the Texas-based heritage watch company and the San Francisco menswear brand, the Aviator is an homage to the daring pilots of the 1930s and the trusty timepieces they wore.

Like any good pilot watch, it comes with all the features you need to keep your bearings in the air. The Aviator features 30-minute and running seconds subdials, a date display, and a chronograph function, all housed in a 42mm stainless steel case. It also comes equipped with two complications that pilots would definitely appreciate: a tachymeter scale around the outer edge of the dial that tracks speed over time, and a telemeter scale that can estimate the distance to an event that is seen and then heard. It’s powered by a Ronda Z50 analog quartz movement, and it’s water resistant up to 100 meters, so it’s just as comfortable at the beach as it is in the cockpit (or anywhere else you decide to take it).

Tech aside, the Aviator has really strong style chops, too. The matte navy blue dial features striking red and gray accents and applied metal indices, and the case comes with a “coin edge” texture that adds a touch of ruggedness—and also makes the watch easy to grip while wearing gloves. Plus, it comes with two straps: one made from tan Italian leather, and one made from blue canvas that complements the dial nicely.

All together, the Aviator takes cues from classic pilot watches and turns them into a more versatile chronograph that’s a great candidate for everyday wear. Whether you dress it up with the leather strap or opt for a more laid-back look with the blue canvas, you can’t go wrong.

[$495; taylorstitch.com]

