James Harden Drops New Adidas Sneakers





James Harden, the Houston Rockets’ prolific point guard and fashion-forward, beard-sporting, L.A.-bred 2017 NBA MVP runner-up is about to drop the first colorway for his new Adidas lifestyle sneaker line, Harden LS. The new line evolved from the Harden Vol. 1, the player’s signature basketball shoes, and comes in four colorways (orange, pink, white, and black) that are meant to represent the different aspects of Harden’s lifestyle and L.A. roots.

Harden isn’t one to shy away from a good time when he’s off the court, so maybe it makes sense that the first of four sneakers in the line, to be released on July 1, is called “Night Life” ($160). It has black uppers with glow-in-the-dark elements on the Harden mark. Yes, we said “glow in the dark.” The sneaker has a clean silhouette and features several of Adidas’ well-known technological innovations: Boost, the thermoplastic polyurethane midsole that compresses and then bounces back to its original shape, doing a great job as a shock absorber; Primeknit, a technique of digitally knitting the uppers in one piece of fused yarn (in the case of Night Life, it’s a black-and-white color combo) that’s super lightweight and flexible; and three Xeno stripes on the heel, AKA scales that become highly iridescent when the sun hits them.

The release dates for the rest of the collection, with names like “Sweet Life” (pink), “Fast Life,” (orange) and “L.A. Life” (white), haven’t yet been announced, but over the coming weeks, the shoes will be unveiled on Harden’s social media channels. The shoes will be exclusively available at Foot Locker and Adidas.