J.Crew and Red Wing Heritage Celebrate 10 Years of Collaborations

Every relationship has its milestones: first meetings, big fights, and developing the kind of shorthand that only the two parties in a partnership understand.

J.Crew and Red Wing Heritage have been sharing a lot of those little moments over the past 10 years, and to celebrate this big anniversary, the two companies have partnered together to produce five exclusive versions of some of Red Wing’s coolest footwear—including a special edition of the Roughneck Boot, which was the first vintage style to get the J.Crew style refresh when their collaboration started in 2007.

The shoes are all made by hand in Red Wing’s Minnesota factory, where a single pair can take up to 230 components and pass through the hands of around 100 people before they’re finished. And because these shoes are built to last, the company recently opened a repair shop where old boots can be sent in for new soles whenever they’re needed.

The boots and shoes produced for the collaboration, which range in price from $260 to $320, shouldn’t need repairs anytime soon. Take a closer look at them all below.