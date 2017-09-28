



The style world has had its fair share of weird partnerships. Who could forget when Kermit the Frog modeled for the ultracool New York skate brand Supreme, or when the logo for global courier service DHL popped up on T-shirts made by Vetements, currently one of the most-watched fashion houses in Paris right now?

But J.Crew’s latest project, in collaboration with the sneaker brand Asics and the iconic northeastern shoe store Packer, is anything but weird. In fact, it’s pretty… cool. The three companies teamed up to create a new take on the Asics Tiger™ GEL-LYTE® III running shoe, applying the materials you might use for a dress shoe or a pair of red-soled bucks to a much more athletic shape. And while you probably couldn’t get away with wearing these limited editions in a court of law, they do make for a compelling addition to your fall shoe rotation—because each of the $160 shoes blend the comfort of casual shoes with the long-lasting materials of more formal options.

They also mark a milestone for Packer: the store, which has worked with some of the world’s best brands to create exclusive shoes, will celebrate its 110th anniversary this year—which is inspiring in a retail climate where that kind of longevity is hard to secure.

And speaking of inspiring, this collaboration comes with a bonus. The shoes are so good that the design team at New Era were stirred to create a selection of $40 hats to go along with them.

Anyone who wants to slip into these new arrivals will find them in two releases: the oxblood and white bucks will be available at J.Crew’s Liquor store in New York City on Thursday, Sept. 28, and the navy bucks and gray suede shoes will be there on the 29th. The whole kit and caboodle (hats included) will be available on jcrew.com starting Saturday the 30th.