Johnston & Murphy Get In On the Minimalist Sneaker Trend

It’s been a few years since Common Projects’ largely unadorned sneaker, with its classic silhouette and generally no-fuss demeanor, became a new classic in men’s footwear. Its ubiquity among internet fashionistas and real-life, in-the-know celebrities eventually trickled down to regular dudes with some money to burn, and eventually spawned legions of imitators, to the point where they stopped even seeming like imitators. The minimalist shoe has reached something beyond trend status by now, and any major manufacturer would be remiss not to have an offering in the category.

Case in point, traditional mens footwear brand Johnston & Murphy today released their Allister line. The shoe comes in four calfskin leather colors—black, white, brown, and blue — and gray or navy suede. All versions are selling for a reasonable $145.