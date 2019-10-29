Just In Time for Winter: Waterproof Leather Boots by Cole Haan 40% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Just in time for the rainy season, Saks Fifth Avenue has these amazing Cole Haan waterproof leather boots on sale, marked down to incredible savings. Normally priced at $320, right now you can get them on your feet for the mind-blowing price of just $192.

Saks always has a great selection of stylish men’s boots. But right now during the Sneak Peek Sale, you can take 40 percent off a slew of great gear at Saks. And that includes these Wagner Waterproof Leather Boots on sale. But you’d better hurry; the Sneak Peek Sale only runs through October 31.

Any guy knows that when it comes to winter boots, it’s tough to find the sweet spot between good-looking and protection. With the Wagners, you won’t have to worry about side-stepping puddles or taking the long way around a curb-side lake. Even if you’re in a hurry.

Feel free to go puddle-jumping in these boots. With rubber pods for added traction and durability and flex grooves for increased flexibility, they lock out moisture and keep your feet dry. And they wipe clean; no special treatments or cleaners required. Which means they’re perfect for fall and winter wear.

And with this great look and style, you’ll feel comfortable and well-appointed for most occasions. Constructed from waterproof leather, the Wagners are a sexy shade of medium brown that pairs well with jeans or dress pants. They have a slight one-inch stacked heel for stature and elevation, and a rubber sole to keep you planted even during a torrential downpour. And if you live in a place where hopping snowbanks is a fact of winter life, they’re ideal.

But of course, a pair of great leather boots will usually cost a pretty penny. But not this week. Pick them up before Friday, and you’ll save $128. For waterproof leather boots on sale that go with any outfit, that’s an incredible deal. But hurry.

Get It: Save 40% on Cole Haan Wagner Waterproof Leather Boots ($192; was $320) at Saks Fifth Avenue

See all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!