Vortex Vent™ Cooling Crew Neck GET IT!

For any workout your Dad does this season, he’s gonna want this shirt in his collection. It’ll move with him with ease and the heat will be no problem. This level of comfort will allow him to hit a new gear when he’s exercising. We’ve loved having this in our lives and he will too.

Get It: Pick up the Vortex Vent™ Cooling Crew Neck ($45) at Arctic Cool

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!