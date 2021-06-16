Keep Dad Cool When He Works Out With These Arctic Cool Gifts

Vortex Vent™ Structured Cooling Cap GET IT!

When the sun is out, you need to keep that dome protected. And with this hat, you’ll keep the head sun-free and cooled down thanks to this top-notch design that’ll make it feel like there’s always a breeze.

Get It: Pick up the Vortex Vent™ Structured Cooling Cap ($30) at Arctic Cool

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

Check out The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!