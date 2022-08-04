Keep the Rain Away With This Columbia Watertight Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

The weather is much nicer these days. The summer brings out the sun all day long and the temps are just right to be able to enjoy your time outside. But sometimes, the weather can shift on a dime and the rain will come. This is why you need to have the Columbia Watertight II Jacket in your life for such situations.

Being that Columbia is one of the best brands out there, it should be no surprise that this raincoat can be found over at Zappos. Not content with just carrying the best footwear around from the best brands, you can find all sorts of clothing items like this one to make your life so much easier.

Easier your life will definitely be when you get this Columbia Watertight II Jacket in your hands. Perfect for any season, this is great to get now since it’s lightweight and can be stored easily in a bag or even your pocket so you can have it in case you need it without having to lug it about in an inconvenient way.

But the main benefit of this Columbia Watertight II Jacket is that it’ll help keep you dry when the rain starts to fall. With the Omni-Tech shell, this coat has a waterproof design so water doesn’t even get in through the seams. So just throw that hood up, zip up that coat, and you will be good to go when it’s pouring out.

Sometimes it’s best to be prepared even if you don’t need something right away. And when the summer storm starts up while you’re out and about, the Columbia Watertight II Jacket is an ideal item to have in your life. So head on over to Zappos and pick one up right now. It’ll come in handy all year round.

Get It: Pick up the Columbia Watertight II Jacket ($70; was $100) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

Related Links

Best Men’s Underwear: Top 16 Comfy Boxers to Stylish Briefs (2022)

Best Weightlifting Shoes 2022: 14 Top Picks for Squats, Powerlifts, and More

The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K