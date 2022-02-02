Keep The Snow Away With These Baffin Truro Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

There isn’t a person out there who wants to go walking through the snow and deal with wet, soggy feet. Just a horrible feeling with that cold mush in your shoes. This is why you need to prep for those snowy days this winter and winters to come with a pair of these Baffin Truro Boots.

When you throw on these Baffin Truro Boots, you will feel almost immediately how comfortable they are. They fit like a dream, but they don’t fit too tight. You can move with ease. And there’s the cushioned footbed that can be removed if you so desire that adds a ton of comfort to your day.

That footbed isn’t just there in the Baffin Truro Boots for comfort in that regard. They also add some insulation, which is key with these babies. Not only are they insulated to keep the warmth in, but they are made with a leather upper that helps to keep the water out. So you don’t have to deal with the cold or the snow.

It should come as no surprise that these boots can be found over at Zappos. Zappos is well known for the deep bench of top-of-the-line footwear from the top brands in the game. And these are definitely top of the line. Especially come wintertime, as the quickness with which these sell indicates.

So if you are looking to get some new footwear to keep you warm and dry this winter, then the Baffin Truro Boots are for you. All you gotta do is head on over to Zappos now and get a pair while the getting is good. You won’t regret it when you can head out into the snow without a care in the world.

Get It: Pick up the Baffin Truro Boots ($190) at Zappos

