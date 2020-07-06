Keep The Sun Out Of Your Eyes With The Ray-Ban Original Aviators

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It may not be the best idea these days to go outside all too often. But sometimes you have to. And when you do, that summer sun is gonna beat down on your eyes. To relieve some of that pain on your eyes, you should pick up a pair of Ray-Ban Original Aviators at Zappos.

When it comes to an iconic pair of sunglasses, you’ll have a hard time finding a pair that can beat the Ray-Ban Original Aviators. They are just an amazing pair of sunglasses that were designed for pilots to keep the sun out of their eyes. Which means that they will definitely keep the sun out of your eyes.

The polarized lenses that are in the Ray-Ban Original Aviators are really special. You won’t have to deal with too much of the sun’s glare with these on. Tiny crystal are embedded in there that will do a ton of work at keeping your eyes really protected.

Those lenses are so well made in the lens protection regard. But that’s not the only aspect that makes them so well made. You can be pretty confident that they won’t fade or chip or degrade in any way. They’re so durable that you can go out anywhere with these bad boys on.

Of course, the Ray-Ban Original Aviators are an amazing looking pair of glasses. You can wear them with any outfit possible. They compliment relaxed outfits and business outfits. Sleek and elegant, you can’t go wrong with having a pair of these in your hands.

Usually, the Ray-Ban Original Aviators can cost a little bit of money. It’s no surprise since they are so well made and so fashionable. But right now, you can save on a pair at Zappos. This won’t last forever, so you should jump on them right now.

Get It: Pick up the Ray-Ban Original Aviators ($154; was $204) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!