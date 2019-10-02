Keep The Wind Away With This Jacket From Under Armour

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Just because the temperature is dropping, that doesn’t mean people are going to stop going outside. If anything, it means people will go outside more. The heat isn’t too great and it can be more comfortable. There is no extreme in either direction just yet. And yet, the nights in the fall can be pretty chilly. The wind picks up and it just can be deceptively uncomfortable for folks.

So as the days move on, the temperature will keep dropping. And with that, it won’t only be the nights can be brisk. The days will catch up and the need to protect from the elements will rise. Going out for a run or just heading out to meet friends, guys are going to need a jacket that isn’t too heavy but strong enough to keep the wind away.

Any guy looking for a durable jacket to protect themselves during the fall season can’t go wrong by looking over at Under Armour. No longer is Under Armour a brand made just for simple working out clothing. Compression shirts and the like. Now it is a brand that has branched out into other clothing that works in those situations but can also just be worn during a normal situation.

With Under Armour’s continued branching out into other casual styles, the UA Porter 3-in-1 is the kind of jacket that any man would do well to have. It has that classic windbreaker look but there’s something else to it. Under Armour knows how to make a good looking piece of clothing and this is no different. The bonded 2-layer twill material that is used for this jacket is striking. This doesn’t look like a cheap piece of work that is meant to be beaten up. It can handle the elements but it will also look good.

The UA Porter 3-in-1 may be a good looking jacket, but it would all be a pointless piece of clothing if it didn’t actually do well during the fall season. If it couldn’t keep the wind and the chill away. And it does. The interior is made with ColdGear Infrared Technology, which gives it a soft and thermo-conductive inner coating that will absorb retain the body heat of whoever is wearing it. The exterior is designed to be windproof, with the hood coming with a neck guard. And this is all made with material that is waterproof so rain will be wicked away with ease.

Anyone looking for a durable jacket that will stand up to the elements and look good will doing it can stop searching now. The UA Porter 3-in-1 is the jacket for those folks. It’s made with the utmost care. It manages to look like a jacket that has been around forever but with enough of a modern sheen that it looks better than those old models. Under Armour makes great stuff and this jacket is no different. While supplies last, get this jacket for 37 percent off. Now that the time is right for a jacket like this, that deal can’t be beat.

