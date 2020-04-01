Keep Things Business Casual At Home With These Chino Shorts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For a lot of people, we are now in our third week of a shutdown. Staying home all the time or most of the time. For those folks, it is a bit of a wake-up call to see how locked into a routine you are. Not being in the office all the time can be kind of weird. If you want to recapture a little bit of normalcy during this time, you can get dressed up as if you are going to the office. And the Stretch Washed Chino Shorts from Bonobos will help you feel like nothing’s changed.

If you work at an office that can allow for a business casual look, the Stretch Washed Chino Shorts are for you. With the Spring in full effect, shorts are going to be worn with a good amount of frequency. Especially now with plenty of folks working from home. So if you want to get into a routine similar to your old one while working from, these are right on the money.

The Stretch Washed Chino Shorts are a great looking, comfortable pair of shorts. But these aren’t made to be worn for athletic purposes. It’s a good middle ground of comfort and function. There is a stretchability to them so you are never uncomfortable but they are also made with a high level of aesthetic pleasure. These look great and would fit in pretty well with any high-end outfit you can wear during the day.

Being able to grab ahold of any kind of normalcy right now is important. It helps make this situation a lot more bearable for people. Dressing up in a way that you might have at the office is one of the easiest ways to do so. To do that and stay comfortable as well, you should pick up the Stretch Washed Chino Shorts. Not just because of the high level of comfort and looks, but because they are on sale. And this price is too good to pass up. So act now and enjoy working from home.

