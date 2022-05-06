Keep Those Feet Safe When You Go Swimming With The Rafters Belize Slip-On

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

With the warm weather finally upon us, we can finally lean back and thank the cosmos that we can go swimming again. Head on down to the beach and let the ocean waves wash on over us. And if you want to keep your feet safe from the shells and other such nonsense on the floor of the ocean, you should go to the beach with the Rafters Belize Slip-On in your life.

The Rafters Belize Slip-On is going to make those beach trips a whole lot easier. And that is mainly thanks to the fact that the soles of these shoes are super strong and durable, yet quite comfortable. You won’t have to worry about anything poking out of the ocean floor and scratching your feet all to hell.

Protection is here with the Rafters Belize Slip-On because of the rubber outsole that these are made with. They will handle the rigors that you throw at them. And like the rest of the shoe, it’s waterproof so you can comfortably get these shoes soaked in the ocean. Movement is easy with these flexible bad boys. Perfect for the season ahead of us.

It should come as no surprise that these can be picked up over at Zappos. Zappos is our favorite place to pick up the footwear we need, even if Zappos is also top of the heap when it comes to picking up other gear. The best brands send their stuff over to Zappos and that means you can be sure that these shoes are top of the line.

Before you head on out to the beach for the first time this year, you should have the Rafters Belize Slip-On in your life. That way you can walk to the water in comfort and then transition right into swimming safely. They are durable and comfortable. A mix you can’t go wrong with.

Get It: Pick up the Rafters Belize Slip-On ($20) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

Related Links

15 Best Workout Shirts for Men Under $50

The 5 Best Beard Oils & Balms for a Good-Looking Beard

The Best Waterproof Running Shoes to Power Through Wet Weather

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!