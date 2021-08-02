About 15 years ago, the designer Miuccia Prada told the Wall Street Journal, “What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick.” Now, Prada wasn’t talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the last year or so, human contact has been quick and fleeting. If you did have a chance to meet friends, it was while wearing a mask and standing six feet away. And, to be sure, sitting on a Zoom call wasn’t a great way to show off your style. Want to reconnect with the world this year? Expressing yourself with the right men’s summer style essentials is an undeniably great way to do it.

As the temperatures rise this summer, there’s something to be said for looking cool, while also being cool. Our preview of the best men’s summer style essentials mixes style and comfort to do just that. The looks include pieces from Dior, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Paul Smith, and more.

Effortlessly Cool Men’s Summer Style Essentials

Get the look (above): Emporio Armani Silk-Wool Checked Guru-Collared Jacket, Tank Top & Natural Stretch Wool Canvas Trousers ($1,495, $475, $725; armani.com)

Get the look: Alexander McQueen Boat Neck Stripe Sweater & Shorts ($1,190, $720; alexandermcqueen.com)

Two Roads Hat Co. Bushwick Rancher Hat ($125; tworoadshatco.com); Ermenegildo Zegna XXX ($995; zegna.com); Buck Mason Flint Double Weave Vintage Two Pocket Shirt ($105; buckmason.com)

Dior Technical Canvas Blouson ($3,100; dior.com); Onia Linen Home Shorts ($65; onia.com)

Frescobol Carioca Jorge Shirt ($250, frescobolcarioca.com); Louis Vuitton Staples Edition Drawstring Trousers ($1,080, louisvuitton.com)

Paul Smith Ecru Cotton-Silk Funnel Neck Jacket ($875; paulsmith.com); Salvatore Ferragamo Cotton Jumbo Yarn Sweater ($930; ferragamo.com).

Someone Somewhere Backpack ($60; someonesomewhere.com); Nobis Oasis Classic Flat Top Bucket Hat ($55; nobis.com); Paul Stuart Vintage Beach Scene Pocket Square ($95; paulstuart.com); Dunhill Men’s Lightweight Aviator Sunglasses ($485; neimanmarcus.com); Dior Bottle & Bottle Holder ($810; dior.com); Bushnell Bone Collector Binoculars ($150; bushnellbinoculars.com); Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925 ($4,300; tudorwatch.com); Le Club Original Flamingo Bay Swim Trunks ($67; lecluboriginal.com)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!