Breezy Summer Styles

What to Wear: Keep Your Cool in These Men’s Summer Style Essentials

Man wearing linen pants and suit jacket on beach
As temperatures rise, mix style and comfort to keep your look effortlessly cool.Karl Simone for Men's Journal

About 15 years ago, the designer Miuccia Prada told the Wall Street Journal, “What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick.” Now, Prada wasn’t talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the last year or so, human contact has been quick and fleeting. If you did have a chance to meet friends, it was while wearing a mask and standing six feet away. And, to be sure, sitting on a Zoom call wasn’t a great way to show off your style. Want to reconnect with the world this year? Expressing yourself with the right men’s summer style essentials is an undeniably great way to do it.

 

 

As the temperatures rise this summer, there’s something to be said for looking cool, while also being cool. Our preview of the best men’s summer style essentials mixes style and comfort to do just that. The looks include pieces from Dior, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Paul Smith, and more.

Effortlessly Cool Men’s Summer Style Essentials

Get the look (above): Emporio Armani Silk-Wool Checked Guru-Collared Jacket, Tank Top & Natural Stretch Wool Canvas Trousers ($1,495, $475, $725; armani.com)

Black and white photo of man wearing striped sweater on beach
Karl Simone for Men’s Journal

Get the look: Alexander McQueen Boat Neck Stripe Sweater & Shorts ($1,190, $720; alexandermcqueen.com)

From left: Hublot Classic Fusion Titanium King Gold, Zodiac Grandrally Quartz Black Leather Watch, and Panerai Bronzo Submersible 42mm Bronze Case & Blu Abisso Dial

3 Unique Watches to Elevate Your Summer Style

Read article
Black and white portrait of man putting hat on with ocean in background
Karl Simone for Men’s Journal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two Roads Hat Co. Bushwick Rancher Hat ($125; tworoadshatco.com); Ermenegildo Zegna XXX ($995; zegna.com); Buck Mason Flint Double Weave Vintage Two Pocket Shirt ($105; buckmason.com)

Man sitting on beach wearing blue hoodie and shorts
Karl Simone for Men’s Journal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dior Technical Canvas Blouson ($3,100; dior.com); Onia Linen Home Shorts ($65; onia.com)

Diop Mud Navy Bucket Hat

The Most Stylish Bucket Hats to Wear All Summer Long

Read article
Man in white linen button-down shirt sitting on rocks by beach
Karl Simone for Men’s Journal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frescobol Carioca Jorge Shirt ($250, frescobolcarioca.com); Louis Vuitton Staples Edition Drawstring Trousers ($1,080, louisvuitton.com)

Man wearing yellow cable knit sweater under jacket
Karl Simone for Men’s Journal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paul Smith Ecru Cotton-Silk Funnel Neck Jacket ($875; paulsmith.com); Salvatore Ferragamo Cotton Jumbo Yarn Sweater ($930; ferragamo.com).

Heat Up the Summer with these Terry Pieces

Hit the Beach in These Summer-Ready Terry Pieces

Read article
Backpack with bucket hat, sunglasses, and binoculars
Karl Simone for Men’s Journal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Someone Somewhere Backpack ($60; someonesomewhere.com); Nobis Oasis Classic Flat Top Bucket Hat ($55; nobis.com); Paul Stuart Vintage Beach Scene Pocket Square ($95; paulstuart.com); Dunhill Men’s Lightweight Aviator Sunglasses ($485; neimanmarcus.com); Dior Bottle & Bottle Holder ($810; dior.com); Bushnell Bone Collector Binoculars ($150; bushnellbinoculars.com); Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925 ($4,300; tudorwatch.com); Le Club Original Flamingo Bay Swim Trunks ($67; lecluboriginal.com)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Style