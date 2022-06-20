Keep Your Dress Shirts Pristine at Home With The Help of The Laundress

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every guy needs to have a good collection of dress shirts in their life. Whether you work at an office every day or not, you need a good selection. Because sometimes you need to get dressed up for special events. And you don’t want to go out on these occasions with a shirt that is not looking its best.

That’s why so many people have to get their shirts to the dry cleaners days before the event. Doing this pretty much ensures that you will be looking your best at this event. But who wants to spend that kind of money and spend that kinda time getting your shirt taken care of. Which is where The Laundress comes into play.

What is The Laundress you may be asking yourself? Well, simply put, it is a business that exists on the good ole world wide web that provides you with the necessary items to keep your dress shirts looking pristine at home. A real do-it-yourself kind of system. But before you even start picking up items from the store, you need to know the proper way to keep your shirts cleaned.

Luckily for you guys, The Laundress has a page dedicated to laying out the process that is required to clean your shirts. It’s a 5 step process that, if you follow it to a tee with the items from The Laundress, your shirts will look like they came right from the neighborhood dry cleaner. How can you beat that?

In our opinion, you can’t beat that. The first thing you need to do is pick up the wash and stain bar to pretreat the shirt with warm water. You can also use the stain solution for areas of the shirt that aren’t too visibly discolored areas. Sprinkle All-Purpose Bleach Alternative over the solution and work it in with the Stain Brush. From there, you go to step 2.

The next thing you gotta do is prepare the shirt by turning the shirt inside out and placing it into a mesh bag. Then you throw it into the washing machine with the Signature Detergent with warm water helps to make for the deepest clean. After the machine, you hang it to dry and then dry it when still damp with an iron. Then finish up with this Stiffen Up Spray to make that shirt nice and crisp.

When you get done with this process, you will be stunned that the shirts are this clean and this crisp. It will really feel like you got some of the best work done by professionals around the block. And all you need to do is pick up some of these amazing items from The Laundress, follow their cleaning process, and you’ll be ready to go when the need for a good dress shirt comes up.

