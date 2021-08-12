Keep Your Feet Safe And Dry With These Red Hook Waterproof Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Boots are a big fashion item for men. They certainly are for us. We love boots, like most men do, because of how stylish and functional they are. We’ve tried out a lot in our day, but we can say for sure that the Red Hook Waterproof Boots from KEEN Utility is one of the best pairs we’ve ever tried.

There are a lot of different varieties in the world of boots. What we’re talking about here is the work boot. Something very sturdy and supportive you can throw on so you don’t have to worry about your feet feeling worn down during a job. And these Red Hook Waterproof Boots are made in such a way to make any job easier.

Any job is easier with these Red Hook Waterproof Boots in your life because of how well made they are. You put them on and you’ll feel the immediate comfort but also the amazing amount of support. It fits well, not too loose but not too tight, so you can move around all day with the midsoles providing top-notch comfort.

You’ll also get a whole lot of protection with these boots. More so than with other options. For one, these are waterproof. So you can work all day in the most treacherous of conditions and you’ll be fine, as will the shoes. Not to mention the carbon fiber toe that’ll help keep your toes protected from most falling debris.

Having worn these ourselves through the last few weeks in many different situations, we can say that the Red Hook Waterproof Boots are real winners. They feel great and they look great, with a design that’s like the perfect mixture of sneaker and boot. So pick up a pair now to round out your footwear collection.

Get It: Pick up the Red Hook Waterproof Boots ($160) at KEEN Utility

