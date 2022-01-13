Keep Your Hands Safe This Winter With the Smartwool Cozy Grip Gloves

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When the winter is really throwing the harsh weather at us, we tend to like staying inside as often as we can. But sometimes, we have to go out. For whatever those reasons, you need to head out prepared to handle the cold. And with the Smartwool Cozy Grip Gloves, you have a much better chance of doing so.

The Smartwool Cozy Grip Gloves are pretty great and they are available over at Zappos. There isn’t just footwear being peddled over there. The top brands carry plenty of different items in there. And you’ll be thankful they do when you get your hands inside these very insulated gloves.

You may not think it when you see the Smartwool Cozy Grip Gloves in person, but these are very strong and warm gloves. They’re small but they pack quite the punch. And that’s thanks to the design that sees 49% polyester, 47% merino wool, 3% rubber/Elastodiene, and 1% elastane put together.

These materials are gonna help keep those hands nice and warm. They’re also very durable and mobile so your hands don’t feel stiff. And even better is that they allow you to use your touchscreens when you need to, so you’re not stuck having to take your gloves on and off when you need to keep in contact with others.

Having the Smartwool Cozy Grip Gloves in your life is gonna make things so much easier for you this winter. Whether it’s heading into the office or simply walking outside to get the mail, you can make sure those hands don’t feel like they’re gonna snap off in the cold. Pick up a pair now and keep your hands safe this season.

