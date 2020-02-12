Keep Your Hands Toasty With These Heated Gloves On Sale At Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to the brutal temperatures of the winter, there are plenty of clothing items that can keep you warm. But for your hands, a lot of gloves can’t really stand up to the freezing temperatures. To keep your hands nice and toasty no matter the temps, pick up these Venustas Heated Gloves.

The Venustas Heated Gloves are going to stand up to the winter weather because they are heated. There are dedicated heating elements built in to these gloves to warm your hands up in seconds. There are three levels for you to choose from depending on the temperature and your tolerance.

Heating up your hands is great and will make the worst winter days all the more bearable, but the Venustas Heated Gloves won’t last forever. You gotta charge them up. Luckily, these are built with a rechargeable battery that can last up to ten hours on the lowest setting.

Even if the Venustas Heated Gloves didn’t come built-in with heating elements, they would be great gloves for the winter. Made with lambskin and polyester and cotton, these are already very insulated. And those materials help keep the gloves waterproof.

Unlike other gloves, the Venustas Heated Gloves aren’t cumbersome. These materials allow you to use your touchscreen phone without taking the gloves off. They’re anti-slip so your grip never falters. And there’s a little buckle on them to keep them on your person so you never lose them.

During a bad snowstorm or an unseasonably cold day, these Venustas Heated Gloves will make your day all the more bearable. These are made for skiing purposes, so you can be sure these will stand up during a normal day to day life. Stay warm no matter what with these gloves. Pick up a pair while they are still on sale. Your hands would really appreciate it.

