Keep Your Noggin Warm With This Columbia Reversible Beanie

Warmth. If there’s one thing we are gonna hammer home in the coming months it is warmth. We are gonna be dealing with some nasty low temperatures these coming months and we need to be prepared. And one of the best ways to be prepared is to have this Columbia City Trek Reversible Beanie in your life.

Why should you have the Columbia City Trek Reversible Beanie in your life this winter? Well, it’s odd to us that you wouldn’t understand why a winter hat is important to have in the winter, but basically, you want to keep all the heat that escapes from the top of your head inside. That way you can stay warmer. Simple enough.

But just because it is simple enough, that doesn’t mean all hats are made equally. Some are such crap that they do nothing but adorn your head like a bird on a wire. Not this Columbia City Trek Reversible Beanie though. It’s made with the right stuff. That right stuff being 100% acrylic to keep that warmth in like it was nobody’s business.

Comfort is the most important thing here and this hat is very comfortable and very warm. But style doesn’t need to be ignored and it isn’t with this hat. It’s got a great look. Two great looks if we’re being honest, as this reversible design allows you to switch it up when you feel like it. Can’t go wrong with that.

A hat that looks amazing and feels even better. That’s what you get when you pick up the Columbia City Trek Reversible Beanie. It’s got such a strong level of insulation that you will be glad you got it when you have to leave in the freezing winter temps that we gotta deal with. Grab one now. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Columbia City Trek Reversible Beanie ($22; was $25) at Zappos

