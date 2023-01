Gift For Daughter: Stella 14k White Gold Stud Earrings in White Diamond GET IT!

Want to get your daughter something special for Valentine’s Day? Well, these earrings are very special. White gold with small yet elegant diamonds make for an alluring piece of jewelry that is perfect for the holiday.

Get It: Pick up the Stella 14k White Gold Stud Earrings in White Diamond ($550) at Kendra Scott

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!