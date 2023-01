Gift For Friend: Rose Quartz Small Votive Candle GET IT!

If you want to make it a special holiday for a friend of yours, then get them this luscious candle. It’s got a scent that just evokes the feeling of Valentine’s Day, which is the kind of scent that every home could benefit from.

Get It: Pick up the Rose Quartz Small Votive Candle ($22) at Kendra Scott

