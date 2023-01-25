Kendra Scott Has The Gifts They Need This Valentine’s Day

Gift For Her: 14k Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace in White Diamond GET IT!

For that special woman in your life, this necklace will be a wonderful gift. One that will let her know how much you care. This gold necklace with a diamond pendant is simple, but packs quite the emotional punch. Because in that simplicity, this necklace just says that you love her.

Get It: Pick up the 14k Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace in White Diamond ($600) at Kendra Scott

