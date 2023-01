Gift For Him: Grey Oxidized Sterling Silver Beaded Bracelet GET IT!

A bracelet like this can be a nice appetizer for bigger Valentine’s gifting. A fun, cute option that helps them to bring a casual look to their wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the Grey Oxidized Sterling Silver Beaded Bracelet ($70) at Kendra Scott

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!