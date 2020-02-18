Everyone owns a pair of Levi’s. From the seminal 501 style to the 541 athletic cut, these guys have denim on lockdown. But the 167-year-old brand that invented jeans has its sights set on new territory with its latest collection. Levi’s has made a play into the chino game when it recently launched the Khalid for Levi’s XX Chino Collection. Needless to say, these aren’t your typical chinos.

Levi’s started by using its encyclopedic knowledge of fit and fabric to make this latest collection one that’s equal parts stylish and comfortable. This youthful approach to chinos is backed by a campaign featuring 21-year-old “Young, Dumb, and Broke” singer Khalid. “Khalid is the perfect embodiment of the Levi’s spirit—his authenticity, his personal style, and his optimism,” says Jennifer Sey, chief marketing officer of global brands. The collection strays from the typical chino offering with new, more street-smart styles (no bootcut here) inspired by its namesake.

Here’s how the new fits work: There’s a Standard Taper fit for those who typically reach for a slim straight. If you like them even slimmer, try the Slim Taper fit. (Don’t worry about it being too tight; these pants all have stretch.) Then there’s a Straight Cropped that has a full leg (think 501) but is cropped just above the ankle. “These chinos are meant to be worn super-casual like a jean—all in a fun, youthful range of colors,” Sey says.

Some of those colors are decidedly more playful, like pink and jade blue. But they’re available in trusty chino colors like khaki, black, and olive green, too. If you prefer a more casual, worn-in feel, the collection also has garment-dyed chinos—meaning it’s dyed after it’s sewn together instead of before. It’s the finishing touches that make a garment feel lived-in right off the rack.

Perhaps the best part of this new collection is the price: Everything’s under $80. They’re the fun, youthful, and pretty damn affordable way to break up your everyday denim rotation. So if you’re not wearing your favorite denim, you now have an option from the makers of the jeans you already love.

The Khalid for Levi’s XX Chino Collection is available now in stores and at levi.com.

