Kick Back And Relax With A New Pair Of Nike Sandals

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

Now that spring is here, we need some new styles in our lives. Especially styles that are meant to be worn when you want to relax. New stuff that is perfect for the warm weather. Well, you can head on over to Zappos right now and pick up these Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandals on sale for your spring hang-out needs.

As is usual, Nike knows how to make some really comfortable stuff. And these sandals are no exception to that rule. When you slide these bad boys on your feet when you need to relax, then you will feel the stress slide off almost immediately. And that is because of the incredibly padded footbed.

When these Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandals were put together, Nike didn’t hold back on the craftsmanship. These padded soles will keep you supported all day long. You can hang out or go run some errands or even go to the beach with these bad boys on. Which you wouldn’t mind doing with these stylish items.

While comfort and support are top-notch with Nike items, you can always be sure that they’ll look great too. And these Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandals are amazing to look at as well. There are plenty of color options and all of them will go great with your wardrobe this spring and summer like a dream.

Right now, you can get these Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandals for a great low price. That makes it a whole lot easier to add these wonderful little pairs of footwear to the ole wardrobe. Don’t let this sale pass you by and jump on it now. Your feet will be very grateful for it when the days start getting longer and warmer.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandals ($22; was $25) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 5 Best White Noise Machines To Get Better Sleep

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!