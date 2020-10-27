Kick Back In Comfort On A Chill Fall Night With These UGG Slippers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you need new footwear, you would be wise if you went to Zappos. The stock is vast and the pricing is amazing. Top brands are all housed under one roof for you to get anything you need. Especially now, when you’re looking for some comfortable footwear to lounge about in. Like these UGG Ascot Slippers.

Now that the Fall is here, you will want to keep the cold at bay. The cold is going to keep coming. Every day, the temperature will start getting lower and lower. So while you’re hanging out at home and taking care of work-related business, the UGG Ascot Slippers will keep you warm for some top-notch comfort.

As soon as you put on the UGG Ascot Slippers, you will feel the comfort instantly. That is because of the cushioned with UGGPure foam. It is like resting your feet on a cloud. In tandem with the soft fur interior it is lined with, your day at home will be nothing but relaxing. And we all need that these days.

It doesn’t hurt that the UGG Ascot Slippers are pretty good to look at as well. UGG is well known for the stylish quality of its products and these are no different. Even if you aren’t wearing them out on the town, you can still look good when you put them on. And you will, thanks to the silkee suede upper.

Right now, you can head on over to Zappos and pick these amazing UGG Ascot Slippers for half price. That is too good a deal to pass up, especially since we are in the early days of the cold weather season. And it doesn’t seem like leaving the house often will be the best idea for a long time. So pick up a pair while stock is still plentiful.

Get It: Pick up the UGG Ascot Slippers ($55; was $110) at Zappos

