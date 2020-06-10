Lace Up And Hit The Trails With These Discounted Hiking Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Thinking of going out on the trails this summer? After months and months of being stuck inside, the summer gives us all the opportunity to enjoy mother nature. Hit the trails and take in the glory. Which will go a lot smoother for you if you pick up the Danner Vertigo 917 Hiking Boots from Huckberry.

When you go out to the trail, you want your feet nice and protected. A long hike will do a number on your feet. Not just because you’ll be walking for a while, but because the terrain is rough. The Danner Vertigo 917 Hiking Boots are made so the rough terrain will be no issue on your feet.

The sole on the Danner Vertigo 917 Hiking Boots offers fantastic protection. Not only will you get plenty of support on your feet no matter the terrain, but you’ll also get plenty of traction too. So you don’t have to worry about slipping when it’s slick out there.

That isn’t all that you get from the Danner Vertigo 917 Hiking Boots. You’ll also get a good deal of protection from the rain and such, as these boots are made to be waterproof. That way you are good to go if it starts raining while you’re out there.

Comfort isn’t the only thing you get with the Danner Vertigo 917 Hiking Boots. They also look amazing too. You can wear these on the trail or you can just wear them out in the world. Go to the bar or to work with these boots on and no one will think twice. That supple leather design makes for an amazing pair of boots.

Fantastic comfort and an amazing look makes the Danner Vertigo 917 Hiking Boots an amazing pair of footwear. Hit up the trails or go out with friends with these boots on. Pick up a pair right now while they are on sale at Huckberry. You won’t regret it.

