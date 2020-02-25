Lace Up For The Trails With These Lightweight Nike Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the easiest ways to get in shape is to go out for a run. There’s no monthly fee to go out for a run. You’ll build up your core and your stamina, losing weight and adding years to your life. The only real cost is getting the right kind of shoes to protect your feet. And the Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 at Zappos are great shoes for runners.

When it comes to running shoes, you need to make sure they can handle that stress. And the Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 can. These shoes are made with synthetic overlay in his stress areas to help keep them intact. And they’re made with a rubber heel and outsole to keep them together after many runs. By focusing on those areas that will deal with the most impact, these shoes are made to last.

Durability wouldn’t matter all too much if they aren’t comfortable. Luckily, these shoes are comfortable. The heel is made with a Zoom Air unit to provide plenty of cushioning during a run. And the soles are made with Nike React tech, allowing for a smooth run in a lightweight package. Not to mention the padded insole and breathable textile lining that allows for comfort all day.

Not only are these shoes durable and comfortable, but you can run with the Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 on rough terrain. Go hit up a trail nearby to get a real workout in. And you won’t have to worry about slipping or ruining the shoes. The rubber outsole is designed so you can hit the most jagged terrain without losing your grip. And it’s padded with a segmented rock plate to protect your feet from the rough field. So a run through the neighborhood or the woods is no problem.

Shoes that are made for rough terrain running can cost a pretty penny. They have to be made so well that the process of making them will run the cost up. But right now, the Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 is really affordable right now over at Zappos. So if you want to protect yourself on a run and keep heading for a healthier lifestyle, these shoes are for you. Get a pair now.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 ($85; was $130) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!