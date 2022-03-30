Lace Up Some Stylish New Boots From Adelante Shoe Co. Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you been out there looking for some new footwear? There are a lot of options out there, especially if you don’t know what you’re really looking for. But if you have an open mind, we think that the new Adelante Shoe Co. Havana Boot from Huckberry is the kind of option you should pick up.

When it comes to fashion that looks good and has a high level of durability to them, Huckberry always has your back with some solid options. They’ve never let us down yet and the new Adelante Shoe Co. Havana Boot is another winner in our book. The kind of winner that everyone should have.

For one, the Adelante Shoe Co. Havana Boot has a sleek look to it. An old-school-looking boot made from high-end leather that makes these boots pop. But it’s really the sensation of comfort you get when you put these on that will make you fall in love with them in no time at all.

As soon as you put on the Adelante Shoe Co. Havana Boot, you will feel the comfort. For one, they don’t wear too tightly which helps them breathe. Secondly, the soles of these shoes are super comfortable all day long long, thanks to their memory foam design. And since these are incredibly durable, you can wear them all day for a long time without having to replace them.

The Adelante Shoe Co. Havana Boot is another winner from Huckberry. It’s the kind of footwear that should work for every guy. With the perfect balance of comfort, style, and durability, this is going to make your fashionability increase in a big way. Pick up a pair now while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the Adelante Shoe Co. Havana Boot ($265) at Huckberry

