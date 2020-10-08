Lace Up With New Running Shoes On Sale At Zappos Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

Find yourself looking for a new pair of footwear to keep your feet safe during your runs? Then you should head on over to Zappos. It’s an outlet that has a turn of great items available and always at a great price. Like the ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes, which are on sale at a great price.

Everyone who goes out jogging knows they need a good pair of shoes to accompany them. There’s plenty of options, but not all of them are actually good enough to roll with you. They may not be as comfortable or, more likely than not, they’re not very durable. No worries there with the ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes.

When you put the ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes on, you’ll feel comfortable immediately. That’s because they aren’t too tight, but snug enough to not come off during a run. The soles are so well padded that it feels like you’re running on a cloud. But it’s when you get to running that you feel the comfort.

Thanks to the top of the line craftsmanship, the ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes are really great to wear on a run. With those soles, you’ll have an easier time going for a run. Shock absorption is high and you won’t feel pained. The materials here are breathable, so you won’t get too overheated when running.

The heels of the ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes also give you an edge when running. It adds stability so you won’t alter your form. You’ll be able to run in the right way, getting the most out of your run. Added in with the durability of these shoes, you’ll have a ton of help and protection on your runs for a long time.

If you like going for runs to stay in shape, you should pick up the ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes. They will last a while and they’ll give you comfort and protection no matter what you’re doing. You can’t have too many runners in your closet to keep you going on the right track.

Get It: Pick up the ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes ($50; was $65) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!