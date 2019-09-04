Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that Labor Day has come and gone, the time has finally come to start putting away our summer clothes to make way for our fall wardrobes. The T-shirts, shorts and swim trunks might be heading to storage (or the back of your closet) but they’ll be back next year.

If your fall lineup is looking a little lackluster, now is a great time for an upgrade. Those dark-wash jeans you wore season after season looking like they’ve seen better days? Boots so worn, fixing them might cost you more than their initial purchase price? Just get some new duds. And the best part? You don’t need to spend a fortune, either.

Lacoste is having a massive sale on everything anyone can possibly need for fall. From cotton bomber jackets to fleece sweatpants we plan on living in until the summer heat strikes again, there are plenty of options to build or round out even the most sparse fall lineup.

Check out some of our favorite items on sale below, and be sure to check out with your picks before they inevitably sell out.